Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

North Cherokee/Ross Clark intersection to remain closed until Tuesday

A portion of North Cherokee Avenue at the intersection with Ross Clark Circle will be closed...
A portion of North Cherokee Avenue at the intersection with Ross Clark Circle will be closed for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of North Cherokee Avenue at the intersection with Ross Clark Circle will be closed for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday.

Crews began working on the section of roadway on December 11 to replace a storm drain that runs across the roadway, but additional work is needed to repatch the portion of road where the drain replacement took place.

Nearby businesses to the roadway section include the northside Post Office, El Torito, Escape Dothan and others.

Work on the roadway is expected to be completed by the end of the day on December 12. Motorists traveling near the intersection are advised to exercise additional caution at this time and to find alternative routes if the closure impacts their normal travel routes.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama
Fallen tree on house in the Birmingham area
Storms cause damage, knock out power in Alabama
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
FILE: Police lights
Second suspect arrested in Covington County murder

Latest News

A Lawrence County family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after their deceased...
Family sues ADOC after deceased inmate’s body allegedly returned to them without a heart
(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus...
15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
Expert advice to prevent maxing out your credit cards
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says