North Cherokee/Ross Clark intersection to remain closed until Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of North Cherokee Avenue at the intersection with Ross Clark Circle will be closed for the remainder of Monday and into Tuesday.

Crews began working on the section of roadway on December 11 to replace a storm drain that runs across the roadway, but additional work is needed to repatch the portion of road where the drain replacement took place.

Nearby businesses to the roadway section include the northside Post Office, El Torito, Escape Dothan and others.

Work on the roadway is expected to be completed by the end of the day on December 12. Motorists traveling near the intersection are advised to exercise additional caution at this time and to find alternative routes if the closure impacts their normal travel routes.

