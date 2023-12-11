Wiregrass Gives Back
Judge reduces bond for Dad charged with stuffing son in freezer

Defense attorney Arthur Medley argued that the previous $275,000 was excessive and deprived Michael Shane Halstead of his constitutional right to bond. Hallstead remained jailed as of midday Thursday.
Officials said Shane and Karen Halstead face charges after their teen's body was found in a...
Officials said Shane and Karen Halstead face charges after their teen's body was found in a freezer.(Courtesy: Henry County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge reduced bond Monday in Michael Shane Halstead’s manslaughter and corpse abuse cases involving his disabled son.

According to court records, Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson set a $100,000 bond after a brief hearing.

Investigators say, along with his wife, Karen, Halstead placed their 19-year-old’s body in a broken freezer after he died, then moved from their Headland home.

The manslaughter charges they face involve alleged neglect.

New owners found Logan Halstead’s remains several weeks later.

Defense attorney Arthur Medley argued that the previous $275,000 was excessive and deprived Michael Shane Halstead of his constitutional right to bond. He also said that amount was essentially no bond.

Hallstead remained jailed as of midday Thursday.

The bond Peterson set is in Alabama guidelines.

Peterson earlier reduced Karen Halstead’s bond to $90,000.

