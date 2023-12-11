Dry and Seasonable Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our Monday morning is much quieter than yesterday morning with lots of clear skies in place. Those clear skies and northerly winds on the back side of that cold front dropped temperatures into the middle and upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Those stiff northerly winds will still keep temperatures on the cooler side of things today despite plentiful sunshine, but temperatures should start warming back up closer to seasonable values through the rest of this week.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 56°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Frosty conditions expected. Low near 33°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with some passing high clouds. High near 60°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 39° High: 63°

THU: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 44° High: 62°

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 62° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 62° 10%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 51° High: 63° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until noon CST.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts with gusts up to 30 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 4-6 feet, falling to 2-4 feet by the afternoon.

