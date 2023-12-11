Chilling After A Stormy Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We’re trading our stormy weekend for the return of the cool and dry pattern we’ve seen the past couple of weeks. We’ll start chilly most mornings this week while the afternoons are cool and comfortable under mostly sunny skies. Low rain chances return next weekend as we track the development of a system of showers along the Gulf Coast.

TONIGHT – Clear & chilly. Low near 35°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Cool & sunny. High near 56°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 34°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 51° High: 64° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 51° High: 63° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

