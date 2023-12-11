15 arrested in Montgomery sex trafficking investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on a multi-agency sex trafficking investigation that led to the arrests of 15 people.

Cunningham was joined by members of the US Marshals Service, Montgomery Police Department, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, each of which was involved in the joint operation leading to the arrests.

The operation’s first arrest happened Thursday when Leon Johnson was taken into custody on multiple charges, including attempted human trafficking, electronic solicitation of a child, and traveling to meet a child for sex.

Court documents state that Johnson, 50, of Montgomery, knowingly solicited a minor to engage in sexual servitude, as well as knowingly traveling within the state of Alabama in an attempt to engage in sexual servitude with a minor. Additionally, court records say that Johnson knowingly communicated on an electronic device with someone he believed to be a child for sexual servitude.

Johnson is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Since that initial arrest, law enforcement arrested 14 more people in connection to the case.

(From left to right) Leon Johnson, 50; Malik Hazama, 36; Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28; Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32; Jalen Miller, 22; Anthony Allen, 22; Jordan Addison Dukes, 30; James Earl Ellis, III 28; Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56; Quentin Lamar Jones, 26; Johnny Lee Timmons, 29; Flanzy Lee Harris, 43; Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21; Jarvis Frost, 25; Charity Devontay Wright, 24 (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

The 15 individuals charged are as follows:

Leon Johnson, 50

Malik Hazama, 36

Key Darine Dashun Coley, 28

Jesus Alejandro Lopez-Vicente, 32

Jalen Miller, 22

Anthony Allen, 22

Jordan Addison Dukes, 30

James Earl Ellis, III 28

Robert Anthony Lusco Jr. 56

Quentin Lamar Jones, 26

Johnny Lee Timmons, 29

Flanzy Lee Harris, 43

Al’Shon Tupactre Latrell Walker, 21

Jarvis Frost, 25

Charity Devontay Wright, 24

“The Sheriff’s Office takes sexual related crimes seriously,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richerson, “and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly pursue individuals who prey on our children and jeopardize the safety of our community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

