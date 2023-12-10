Wiregrass Gives Back
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane and found the 17-year-old girl unresponsive.
Minh Nguyen
Minh Nguyen(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he murdered his former girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter, who police said appeared to have been beaten.

Investigators charged 54-year-old Minh Nguyen, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

The investigation began when officers responded to Sedona Lane on Saturday and found the girl unresponsive after what Hall said appeared to be a physical altercation.

The unnamed victim died at a Dothan Hospital, and her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics to determine the cause of death.

