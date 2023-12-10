Storms cause damage, knock out power in Alabama

UNDATED--(WTVY) -Severe storms left several fallen trees and damaged homes overnight in Alabama.

It appears Hoover and Vestavia Hills—Birmingham suburbs---took the hardest hit with wind gusts of 58 miles per hour.

About 60,000 customers lost electricity during the storms spawned from the same system that killed six in neighboring Tennessee.

Thunderstorms also rolled over Southeast Alabama early Sunday but without causing reported damage.

The bad weather should be gone by the afternoon.

