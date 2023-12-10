Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Storms cause damage, knock out power in Alabama

About 60,000 customers lost electricity during the storms spawned from the same system that killed six in neighboring Tennessee.
Fallen tree on house in the Birmingham area
Fallen tree on house in the Birmingham area(Amy Edgerton)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED--(WTVY) -Severe storms left several fallen trees and damaged homes overnight in Alabama.

It appears Hoover and Vestavia Hills—Birmingham suburbs---took the hardest hit with wind gusts of 58 miles per hour.

About 60,000 customers lost electricity during the storms spawned from the same system that killed six in neighboring Tennessee.

Thunderstorms also rolled over Southeast Alabama early Sunday but without causing reported damage.

The bad weather should be gone by the afternoon.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama
Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.
City wrong to fire Stephanie Wingfield in Dothan’s feeding scandal: Ruling
Chase Easton is the third person arrested in connection to the October murder of Jaquez Hill
Third suspect arrested in October murder
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Covington County shooting kills one, injures another
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
Scott Williams talks about why giving back is important this time of year