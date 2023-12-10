Wiregrass Gives Back
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.(Clarksville Fire Rescue via Facebook)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
At least six people died when tornados touched down in Tennessee.

One of the victims was a child, according to emergency officials.

The other fatalities—two near Clarksburg and three near Nashville were adults.

As of Saturday night, a tornado watch was in effect for nine counties in west and central Alabama, but without significant severe weather reports.

In southeast Alabama, periods of possibly heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible through Sunday afternoon before a blast of Arctic air settles in.

