Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama

At least six people died when tornados touched down in Tennessee.

One of the victims was a child, according to emergency officials.

The other fatalities—two near Clarksburg and three near Nashville were adults.

As of Saturday night, a tornado watch was in effect for nine counties in west and central Alabama, but without significant severe weather reports.

In southeast Alabama, periods of possibly heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible through Sunday afternoon before a blast of Arctic air settles in.

