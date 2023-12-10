Rain Coverage Increasing Overnight

SYNOPSIS – While we’ve seen a few batches of rain make their way into the Wiregrass this evening, we’ll see wider shower and potentially strong thunderstorm coverage arrive early tomorrow morning before and around sunrise. We’ll cool quickly among higher winds tomorrow as another cold, dry air mass settles in over the region to start the new work-week with sunnier afternoons in the middle to upper 50s. Rain chances reappear next Saturday.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers & thunderstorms, some strong. Low near 65°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially early. High near 66°. Winds SW/NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 35°. Winds NNW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 51° High: 64° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/NW at 10-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-6 feet.

