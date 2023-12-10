Wiregrass Gives Back
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

