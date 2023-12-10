Headland and Abbeville square off on the court
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a county rivalry on the court Saturday in Henry County.
The Abbeville Yellow Jackets hosted the Headland Rams in basketball.
The Lady Jackets won 55-36. The Ram boys won 50-47.
