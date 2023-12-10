Wiregrass Gives Back
“COP” kicks off with flag football between Headland Rams and Sheriff’s Office

By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - There is nothing quite like a community coming together, J.J. Yarbrough stadium was special on Friday for the Headland community. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the high school football team for a flag football to benefit those in need.

Community Outreach Program or COP is a new initiative by deputies to bridge the gap in communication between the community and law enforcement. A flag football game was chosen to specifically target the youth.

To enter the game, you only needed two non-perishable items which are donated to the Judson Baptist Association that specifically serves Henry County.

Principal Brent Maloy said ‚”Ultimately the kids that are here now will grow up and bring their families here. Their kids will go to school here so it’s really important to start building those relationships now”.

Maloy and Sheriff Eric Blakenship hope the community will continue to support their efforts in building a better community.

