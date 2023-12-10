“COP” kicks off with flag football between Headland Rams and Sheriff’s Office

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - There is nothing quite like a community coming together, J.J. Yarbrough stadium was special on Friday for the Headland community. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the high school football team for a flag football to benefit those in need.

Community Outreach Program or COP is a new initiative by deputies to bridge the gap in communication between the community and law enforcement. A flag football game was chosen to specifically target the youth.

To enter the game, you only needed two non-perishable items which are donated to the Judson Baptist Association that specifically serves Henry County.

Principal Brent Maloy said ‚”Ultimately the kids that are here now will grow up and bring their families here. Their kids will go to school here so it’s really important to start building those relationships now”.

Maloy and Sheriff Eric Blakenship hope the community will continue to support their efforts in building a better community.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.