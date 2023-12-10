Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
Legal dispute closes Bama Slam, a Ronnie Gilley development
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Six killed in Tennessee weather outbreak, tornado watch in Alabama
Fallen tree on house in the Birmingham area
Storms cause damage, knock out power in Alabama
Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.
City wrong to fire Stephanie Wingfield in Dothan’s feeding scandal: Ruling
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

Latest News

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods
Minh Nguyen
Teen girl murdered in Dothan, suspect charged