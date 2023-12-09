Miracle on Foster: Pike County Elementary collects 900 pounds of food

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - When children have a heart to give, you let them.

Rebecca Brooks’ second-grade class was overjoyed when they learned they were the winners of the Miracle on Foster Food Drive competition.

Throughout the drive these students pulled together to collect 186 items, an achievement second grader Brayden Vanderent says made him proud.

“It makes me feel special and it makes me feel happy,” said Vanderent.

A group that contributed to the win — the Baby Betas — is made up of first through third graders who volunteer throughout the school year, so an initiative like this was right up their alley.

Brooks, who is also an advisor to the Baby Betas, was all for it.

“When this email came through from our superintendent, I immediately sent it to our principal and said this I something I want baby betas to do, " said Brooks. “It’s important for children even as young as first, second, and third grade to give back to each other.”

Week after week the donations piled in.

Across Pike County Elementary School -- all classes collected a whopping 900 pounds of food. The students’ eagerness to help others is one of the many attributes that school leaders say make PCES special.

“There are a lot of great things going on here and we’ve worked very hard as a school to make this happen and we’re so excited that we have won this thing,” expressed Brooks.

The students are already brainstorming ways to collect even more donations for next year’s drive

