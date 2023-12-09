Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It all started in 1983 when Johnny Belcher received a vision.

“If I started a mission center, many people would be blessed,” recalls Belcher.

40 years later, Christian Mission Center has delivered over 80,000 meals to homebound people. All of it has been possible with the help of the countless volunteers Belcher gained along the way.

“Brothers and sisters in faith that you will find anywhere, they go beyond the call of duty to make sure that people that are hurting are taken care of immediately,” said Belcher.

Holiday meals, recovery programs, and bill assistance are a few ways this organization pours into the community.

The food ministry has grown from giving a person a bag of groceries to giving them food supplies to last a couple of weeks.

Food and shelter are basic needs that can sometimes be taken for granted -- those are the needs the Christian Mission Center seeks to meet.

Hopefully, in their new warehouse soon, they have plans for a food distribution warehouse that will be built on the property where people can better serve people of the wiregrass.

Service — a value Christian Mission Center was built on.

“And he’s still fulfilling that one promise that he made in the parking lot,” said Belcher.

The center’s next fundraiser is a benefit fish fry for Mike Gurspan on December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.