Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve

Christian Mission Center delivered about 80,000 meals to the Homebound last year.
By Beyla Walker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It all started in 1983 when Johnny Belcher received a vision.

“If I started a mission center, many people would be blessed,” recalls Belcher.

40 years later, Christian Mission Center has delivered over 80,000 meals to homebound people. All of it has been possible with the help of the countless volunteers Belcher gained along the way.

“Brothers and sisters in faith that you will find anywhere, they go beyond the call of duty to make sure that people that are hurting are taken care of immediately,” said Belcher.

Holiday meals, recovery programs, and bill assistance are a few ways this organization pours into the community.

The food ministry has grown from giving a person a bag of groceries to giving them food supplies to last a couple of weeks.

Food and shelter are basic needs that can sometimes be taken for granted -- those are the needs the Christian Mission Center seeks to meet.

Hopefully, in their new warehouse soon, they have plans for a food distribution warehouse that will be built on the property where people can better serve people of the wiregrass.

Service — a value Christian Mission Center was built on.

“And he’s still fulfilling that one promise that he made in the parking lot,” said Belcher.

The center’s next fundraiser is a benefit fish fry for Mike Gurspan on December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
The County Board of Education approved the start of bidding on projects to renovate the New...
Some Coffee County schools may see upgrades to athletic facilities
Tulane University and Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced on Friday that Coach...
Troy’s Sumrall named new head coach of Tulane

Latest News

Across Pike County Elementary School -- all classes collected a whopping 900 pounds of food....
Miracle on Foster: Pike County Elementary collects 900 pounds of food
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank started in the '90s as a small 2,000 square foot warehouse on...
Miracle on Foster: Tour of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Christian Mission Center delivered about 80,000 meals to the Homebound last year.
Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve
News4's Will Polston breaks down what items we are still looking for as our food drive is...
Miracle on Foster: Catching up with donations and what you can bring to help out