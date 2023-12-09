Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
The County Board of Education approved the start of bidding on projects to renovate the New...
Some Coffee County schools may see upgrades to athletic facilities
Tulane University and Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced on Friday that Coach...
Troy’s Sumrall named new head coach of Tulane

Latest News

Christian Mission Center delivered about 80,000 meals to the Homebound last year.
Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve
(Source: CNN, POOL, WDIV, WXYZ)
Students recall horror at Michigan school shooter's sentencing
Across Pike County Elementary School -- all classes collected a whopping 900 pounds of food....
Miracle on Foster: Pike County Elementary collects 900 pounds of food
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank started in the '90s as a small 2,000 square foot warehouse on...
Miracle on Foster: Tour of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank