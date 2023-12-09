Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Legal dispute closes Bama Jam, a Ronnie Gilley development

A lawsuit filed by Metropolitan Financial on July 6 seeks over $1.8 million from New Phoenix, an LLC with the same New Brockton address as Bama Slam.
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
File Photo: Ronnie Gilley
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Bama Slam, a Coffee County recreation and entertainment development, has closed due to unspecified legal issues, though there are allegations that it amassed nearly $2 million in unpaid debts.

“It’s with sadness that I’m going to tell you all…Bama Slam is closed permanently,” developer Ronnie Gilley said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Bama Slam employees—he did not reveal the number---were terminated.

In his post, Gilley did not reveal the reason for the shutdown.

“My attorneys still have me somewhat on standdown,” he said.

A lawsuit filed by Metropolitan Financial on July 6 seeks over $1.8 million from New Phoenix, an LLC with the same New Brockton address as Bama Slam.

A motion filed on December 4 indicated that the two sides were working toward a resolution after Metropolitan requested a judgment from Coffee County Circuit Judge Shannon Clark against New Phoenix, which appears to be the same company as Bama Slam.

Dothan attorney Jordan S. Davis, who represents Bama Slam and New Phoenix, said he could not comment on the matter as of Saturday afternoon.

News4 was unable to reach Metropolitan attorneys.

In his post, Gilley said Bama Slams’s closing shattered his longtime vision for a larger Coffee County entertainment venue and hopes for a retirement community.

Multiple sources said he was in talks with a major entertainment company.

Another of Gilley’s developments encountered legal issues.

In 2010, state agents shut down Country Crossing, a multimillion-dollar casino and entertainment development near Dothan, claiming he thrived on illegal shot machines.

He pleaded guilty to bribing state lawmakers to obtain pro-gambling votes and served a federal prison sentence from which authorities released him in 2016.

Gilley left a little wiggle room in his post that Bama Slam could reopen.

He promised to contact season pass holders.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Wingfield at the Houston County Courthouse on February 21, 2023.
City wrong to fire Stephanie Wingfield in Dothan’s feeding scandal: Ruling
Chase Easton is the third person arrested in connection to the October murder of Jaquez Hill
Third suspect arrested in October murder
Tulane University and Director of Athletics Chair David Harris announced on Friday that Coach...
Troy’s Sumrall named new head coach of Tulane
The County Board of Education approved the start of bidding on projects to renovate the New...
Some Coffee County schools may see upgrades to athletic facilities
Lindsay Shiver (pictured left), a Houston Academy graduate, is accused of hiring a hitman to...
Pageant queen pleads not guilty to charges she conspired to kill her husband

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's...
Texas Supreme Court pauses lower court’s order allowing pregnant woman to have an abortion
Christian Mission Center delivered about 80,000 meals to the Homebound last year.
Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve
Across Pike County Elementary School -- all classes collected a whopping 900 pounds of food....
Miracle on Foster: Pike County Elementary collects 900 pounds of food
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank started in the '90s as a small 2,000 square foot warehouse on...
Miracle on Foster: Tour of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Christian Mission Center delivered about 80,000 meals to the Homebound last year.
Miracle on Foster: Christian Mission Center goes beyond the call of duty to serve