The Wiregrass Area Food Bank: Several moving parts to fill stomachs in six counties

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Area Food Bank started in the 90s as a small warehouse on Ross Clark Circle. It was only about 2,000 square feet at the time. In the first month, the food bank distributed 2,400 pounds of food. That’s a good bit, but now 10,000 pounds of food a day is distributed in a much larger warehouse.

“As we always say there’s one in six that are hungry right now as we speak, might go to bed without a meal,” David Hanks said. “We need to be there for those folks because they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Hanks is the CEO of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. He gave News4 a tour of the warehouse to share the behind-the-scenes of how they feed thousands of mouths.

After growing quickly in the 90s the food bank knew it had to evolve along with its outreach.

“I don’t think the gentlemen that started the food bank, Frank Martin and Tommy Ricketts, realized how big it would get,” Hanks said.

After more than three decades, the growth continues.

“We do about 3.6 million pounds a year now,” Hanks said.

This 22,000-square-foot warehouse typically has 500,000 pounds of food, both dry goods and a certain amount of frozen and cooler items.

“We have had 86 million pounds of food go through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank in its 33-year history,” Hanks said.

This is all possible through the numerous moving parts the warehouse holds from administration to the receiving area and the warehouse as a whole.

One area that stays busy is the heart of the warehouse where partners come in and “shop” for items they can distribute back into the community.

“This area is the area that’s really hopping every day because this is where we are loading cars to get them to their service areas,” Hanks said.

It’s just like a grocery store. Partners can come in and get what they want.

Another main vessel is the volunteer area.

“Where volunteers come in and pack boxes for senior citizens or whatever activity we’ve got going on,” Hanks said.

The back area stays just as active where the trucks come in with food donations.

“We need to bring in,” Hanks said. “It comes in and it goes out and that’s the type of warehouse we are.”

The food then makes its way to the quality assurance area.

“That’s what they do, they check the dates, they check for any swelling the cans might have or dented, and to make sure it is still good,” Hanks said.

All of these moving parts are on one mission.

“We’re here to help that one in six that need food assistance and then we are here to stop food being landfilled and not being utilized,” Hanks said.

All to give those in need a hand up.

“The Wiregrass is such a giving community,” Hanks said. “I am so thankful we are in the Wiregrass, and I am so thankful that so many people take ownership in the food bank, and they want to be a part of what we are doing.”

Along with the warehouse expansion the food bank has also expanded its fleet.

Hanks said when he started there was only one van to deliver and pick up food.

“I went to the interview and they had big windows right outside of the interview room I pulled up in front of those windows and you could see I was driving a Ford F150 truck and I am convinced to this day that part of the reason why they hired me is that they saw I had a full-size truck out there and we could double our fleet if we hired this guy,” Hanks said. “So we doubled our fleet, I’ve been here 23 years and the rest is history.”

They have three 53-foot refrigerated trailers, four 24-foot refrigerated trucks, two vans and a tractor.

