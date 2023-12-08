WATCH: Holiday greetings from our troops overseas

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we celebrate the holiday season, we know that some families are missing their loved ones who are serving our country overseas.

To bring them a little closer to home, we are glad to partner with Lewis-Smith Supply and Tyndall Federal Credit Union to bring these special holiday greetings from a few of our troops stationed across the globe.

Click through the video playlist below to hear the special messages.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.