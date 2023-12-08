Wiregrass Gives Back
WATCH: Holiday greetings from our troops overseas

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we celebrate the holiday season, we know that some families are missing their loved ones who are serving our country overseas.

To bring them a little closer to home, we are glad to partner with Lewis-Smith Supply and Tyndall Federal Credit Union to bring these special holiday greetings from a few of our troops stationed across the globe.

Click through the video playlist below to hear the special messages.

