Wallace-Dothan partners with Troy University for optometry pathway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College Dothan and Troy University are partnering up to produce the next generation of eye care professionals.

Wallace students will now have an easy transfer process to Troy and then eventually the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry.

“It is a way that they can map out what they want to achieve and establish their goals. With our help. They become more confident in doing that,” Dr. Linda C. Young, WCCD president, said.

The goal is to remove barriers for students and create a connection to the wiregrass.

Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins says this is an especially important aspect in rural areas.

“We have always had not only a shortage of healthcare workers but also a maldistribution. Most workers tend to gravitate to urban communities where the major medical centers are housed, so a lot of the rural areas go without. I think by growing our own, and that is in fact what we are trying to do here, they will have the propensity to come back home and serve those people that know them best,” Hawkins said.

The new partnership is supported by the Heersink Wiregrass Pathway to Optometry Scholarship.

This was created y Dr. Marnix Heersink to help students majoring in any pre-professional health program.

Heersink believes finances can be a roadblock and needs to be addressed.

“To educate those providers in the future, we need to make sure they have funding, support, and they have opportunity. I think the opportunity here in our community is fantastic. So, if they get that funding, do their work, study hard, get the good grades, and then come back home so they can be put to work,” Heersink said.

This marks the 4th partnership between WCCD and Troy University.

The pathway will ensure students meet all the requirements for eligibility to apply for UAB’s School of Optometry.

