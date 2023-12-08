Wiregrass Gives Back
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, a beloved Atlanta landmark, was spared from disaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Several fast-acting bystanders, including two tourists from Utah and two off-duty NYPD officers, stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on the home at 501 Auburn Ave. A video shows the New York officers holding her down on the ground until Atlanta police could arrive.

“Their quick action saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property. Her motive is unknown. Police said she was taken to Grady Detention Center for evaluation and will later be transferred to jail.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property after police said she allegedly tried to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s home.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Bystander Zach Kempf grabbed his cell phone and recorded the woman pouring liquid from a red can on the home’s front porch. Then he saw her step off the porch and pick up a lighter, he said.

“I stood at the stairs and said, ‘You can’t do this,’ and blocked her for about a minute,” Kempf said.

She then walked down the street, he said, at which point the New York City officers followed her and detained her.

Batallion Chief Jerry DeBerry with Atlanta’s fire department said the witnesses were at the right place at the right time.

“If the witnesses hadn’t been here and interrupted what she was doing, I mean, it could’ve been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” he said.

Firefighters and a hazardous materials crew scrubbed the house down after the incident.

The King Center released the following statement:

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in November 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

