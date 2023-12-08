Turning Wet This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Warmer and more-humid air will flood into the Wiregrass to start the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 70s Saturday with a few scattered showers. Our best chance for rain will be early Sunday morning, around and before daybreak, as showers and thunderstorms move through. Some could be on the strong side, followed by much cooler air for the new week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower is possible. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 74°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low near 62°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 62° High: 65° 80%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

