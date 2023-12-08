Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Turning Wet This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warmer and more-humid air will flood into the Wiregrass to start the weekend. Highs will reach the middle 70s Saturday with a few scattered showers. Our best chance for rain will be early Sunday morning, around and before daybreak, as showers and thunderstorms move through. Some could be on the strong side, followed by much cooler air for the new week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower is possible. Low near 56°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 74°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low near 62°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially early. Low: 62° High: 65° 80%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 63° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 45° High: 62° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
The County Board of Education approved the start of bidding on projects to renovate the New...
Some Coffee County schools may see upgrades to athletic facilities
A resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) honors Joshua Kaleb Watson...
U.S. Senate honors slain Enterprise High graduate for his bravery, service

Latest News

Color The Weather 12-08-23
Color The Weather 12-08-23
4Warn Weather
Stormy Weekend Incoming
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Friday, December 8, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, December 7, 2023