Troy’s Jon Sumrall could be headed to Tulane

FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy’s head football coach Jon Sumrall could be moving from the Trojans to the Green Wave.

According to a NOLA.com report, Sumrall interviewed for the head coach position at Tulane on Wednesday.

With Tulane head coach Willie Fritz moving to coach at Houston, Tulane has several possible candidates including Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

Sumrall is 23-4 in two seasons as the Trojans’ head coach and recently led the team to back-to-back Sun Belt Championship wins.

He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

