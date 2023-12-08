Third suspect arrested in October murder

Wiregrass Gives Back
Easton was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Dothan on October 10.
Chase Easton is the third person arrested in connection to the October murder of Jaquez Hill
Chase Easton is the third person arrested in connection to the October murder of Jaquez Hill(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man connected with a murder in Dothan from October has been captured in Enterprise, according DPD.

On December 12, investigators gained information that 22-year-old Chase Lee Easton was at a residence in Enterprise. Easton was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Dothan on October 10. Dothan PD and Enterprise PD worked together to obtain a location and secured a search warrant.

Dothan Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) along with Officers and Investigators from Dothan PD and Enterprise PD executed the search warrant in the 100 block of Price Street in Enterprise.

Easton was located hiding inside the residence and taken into custody. Easton was transported back to Dothan PD and was booked into the Dothan City Jail for Murder. He will be transferred to the Houston County Jail at a later time.

Two other suspects connected with the murder have been in custody since October.

The Dothan Police Department would like to thank the Enterprise Police Department and the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance.

