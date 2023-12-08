Wiregrass Gives Back
Stormy Weekend Incoming

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The morning is off to a cloudy and cool start, but we should see a couple of peeks of sunshine that should be enough to turn us a little warmer this afternoon. Clouds continue to increase and we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms on Saturday, then the main event takes place Sunday morning as a line of thunderstorms marches across the region. A couple of those storm could be strong with gusty winds and a low chance of a brief tornado. We’ll quickly clear out and turn a bit cooler again into early next week with seasonable highs and lows.

TODAY – Partly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 64°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 5%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 65° 80% AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 59°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 39° High: 63°

THU: Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. Low: 43° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

