Stormy Weekend Incoming
From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – The morning is off to a cloudy and cool start, but we should see a couple of peeks of sunshine that should be enough to turn us a little warmer this afternoon. Clouds continue to increase and we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms on Saturday, then the main event takes place Sunday morning as a line of thunderstorms marches across the region. A couple of those storm could be strong with gusty winds and a low chance of a brief tornado. We’ll quickly clear out and turn a bit cooler again into early next week with seasonable highs and lows.
TODAY – Partly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 64°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 5%
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph. 20%
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 65° 80% AM
MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54°
TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 59°
WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 39° High: 63°
THU: Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. Low: 43° High: 61°
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
