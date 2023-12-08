St. John Catholic Church helps feed the people of Dale County

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - In Ozark, one church is continuing a tradition of giving and fostering fellowship along the way.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can be found in true form at St. John Catholic Church in Ozark.

Volunteers work as Santa’s helpers year-round, making sure their neighbors are fed.

Carolyn Thieme, manager of the food pantry, said, “To me it’s a work of love, we’re doing what Christ wanted us to do which is to feed the hungry, and when they come through the line there’s always a thank you and there’s always a smile.”

Thieme and the pantry volunteers dedicate hours to packing brown bags made for families of all sizes to put food on the table.

“I know the price of food has gone so high,” Thieme said, “and the bags that we give out are around 60 dollars or so.”

Whether it’s organizing food or packing brown bags, she says she has a team of volunteers working behind her that makes it all possible.

“We go to the food bank in Dothan every Monday and pick up the food and they’re here just like busy little beavers putting it away. These people are so faithful and they’ve been so good I don’t even need to tell them anymore they just show,” said Thieme.

They call it “Penny’s Pantry” after a very special nun who spearheaded the giving effort.

Penny’s Pantry helps feed people in Dale County all year round, not just during the holidays.

Pastor, Fr. Chris Boutin said, “This is something we do year-round- but Christmas really has a great impact on people’s hearts and they really love to get out and help those in need. So, to find something to be involved in to help those less fortunate I think is important and I really think that is the mission of the Christian church and humanity in general.”

Last year St. John Catholic Church distributed over a whopping 37 thousand pounds of food to the people of Dale County.

