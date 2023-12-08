Some Coffee County schools may see upgrades to athletic facilities

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A few schools in Coffee County will see some new additions and upgrades to their athletic facilities.

The Coffee County Board of Education approved the start of the bidding process for New Brockton High School’s locker room renovations, as well as Zion Chapel’s baseball/softball facility.

Board members said the upgrades to Zion Chapel’s Facility will cost close to $3 million.

“Batting cages that are going to be beneficial to our athletes for practice, it was also the possibility of a pitching mound could be brought in. Very nice concession stand, restroom facilities, and also mention a plaza,” Board President Galen McWaters said.

McWaters said in New Brockton’s case, a project overlooked will finally come to life.

“The New Brockton gym is in excellent shape, but the locker room does need our attention. It has been on our capital plan for some time now and we are happy we can proceed with that now,” McWaters said.

A multi-purpose facility is also in the works for Kinston, and could benefit more than athletic programs. McWaters said it will be used for different things, even a shelter.

“We are going to get bids on making a tornado shelter, because we don’t have one in Kinston. We want to do everything to keep our facility and students safe. A place for the volleyball teams to practice, our elementary students could use it for PE and assembly programs. I’m just looking forward to that and excited, it will be a great addition,” McWaters said.

The CCBOE plans to have one more meeting in January to finalize these plans. Crews will start construction on Zion’s Chapel baseball/softball facility next year.

