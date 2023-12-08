Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Bill Baxley (left) admires portrait of him unveiled in a December 6, 2023, ceremony.
Bill Baxley’s portrait unveiled in moving courthouse ceremony
A resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) honors Joshua Kaleb Watson...
U.S. Senate honors slain Enterprise High graduate for his bravery, service

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 3,...
A rocket attack targets the US Embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage
President Biden says he wants to make a deal with Republicans in order to get more aid to...
Biden willing to compromise with GOP on border security
FILE - Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, during his...
Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence
The final hearing is set for Friday. (CNN, POOL, WXYZ, GETTY IMAGES, FAMILY OF JUSTIN...
Michigan school shooter could spend life in prison