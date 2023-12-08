Wiregrass Gives Back
Miracle on Foster: Mission point extending help to the homeless beyond food and shelter

Mission Point prides itself on three things: food, shelter, and hope.
Mission Point prides itself on three things: food, shelter, and hope.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dale County, one organization greatly benefits from the help of Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

The Dale County Rescue Mission, now Mission Point, is taking it a step further than just providing food and shelter.

From the outside looking in, Mission Point Marketplace may look like a regular thrift store, but for those who work closely with the nonprofit, it is so much more.

Haley Enfinger serves as the executive director of Mission Point. While it has changed since opening in 1988, the mission has stayed the same in regards to homelessness according to Enfinger.

“It is everybody’s issue. it is not just our issue. It is the government’s issue, our issue, your neighbor’s issue... here is a place where you can get up off the couch, come to work, establish yourself, and then build your way into the community,” the executive director said about the part everyone plays in battling homelessness.

Mission Point prides itself on three things: food, shelter, and hope.

“We are just a stepping stone for individuals to get up from where they are and move into society,” Enfinger said about their work helping the homeless to find work by providing, shelter, food, and a job.

Outside of the shelter, Mission Point has about five different store locations throughout the Wiregrass run by employees and volunteers. Over at the Union Street location, you can find volunteer Sam Nelson, who serves beside his son Jason, the store manager.

Sam Nelson says there is one thing he enjoys the most which is feeding people.

“The expressions on some of the faces are incredible. It is something we both enjoy doing. It makes our day,” Nelson, who volunteers at the marketplace 6 days a week, said.

The father and son duo holds the work they do with the mission close to their hearts.

“Frankly, it is just treat people how you want to be treated. If I were desperately in need, I would want some compassion,” Jason Nelson said.

