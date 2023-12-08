Miracle on Foster: Judson Baptist Association gives out tons of food in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Henry County organization is looking to feed all less fortunate families countywide.

The Judson Baptist Association has two ministries, one in Abbeville and one is Headland, with food banks that giveaway groceries twice a week.

The organization serves more than 1,000 families across the region.

“We usually have around three to 400 families a month that we serve,” said Director of Ministries Judy Koerber. “We probably have between five and 600 on file at each store.”

Koerber and JBA know the number of families in need can be shocking, which is why they do what they do.

“It breaks your heart that that many people need assistance, that they can’t just get in their car, go to the grocery store and purchase food like they maybe would have ten years ago,” said Koerber.

Their efforts to feed Henry County have not gone unnoticed.

The organization received frequent donations from churches, schools and retail stores.

With all the support, JBA can give away tons of food every year.

“Just with calculations, we should hit about 61 tons of food for the entire year,” said Koerber.

That equates to more than 120,000 pounds of food on a yearly basis.

A box of groceries for some of these families can decide whether they eat that week, and for the folks at JBA, filling community pantries also fills their hearts.

“It really makes you feel good to know that you can relieve some of the stress that people are going through,” said Koerber. “It’s horrible to not be able to feed your family and not to provide the things that you want. When we can help do that, it just makes it all worthwhile.”

If you want to get involved, people can donate food to the JBA food banks or shop at the ministries’ thrift shops. Most of the money made at the shops goes back to the food bank.

