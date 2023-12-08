Man tased by Reform police officer in viral video speaks out

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing for the first time from the man at the center of a viral arrest video out of Reform. The video continues to rack up views on social media.

24-year-old Micah Washington seems to be in good spirits but says those viral videos are triggering. He told WBRC he has to laugh to keep from crying.

After a run in with Reform Police Officer Dana Elmore Saturday, Washington recalls thinking that he wasn’t going to make it home. The officer is now on administrative leave after the video circulated online of her encounter with the 24-year-old. What isn’t seen in the video is the first instance where Washington alleges to being tased. He says it starts with him trying to change a tire on the side of the road with his friend and younger brother, and that’s when officer Elmore pulled up.

“She asked for ID so like that really just threw a red flag in my head. So I was like, ‘why would you need our ID’s if you were just stopping and seeing what we were doing.’ So then she made it to like she got a call or whatever, so I just gave her to be in compliance or whatever, so I’m still asking questions at the same time,” said Washington.

He says that would escalate to the officer trying to detain him after he took out his camera to record.

“That’s when she stunned me the first time and I fell on the ground. I was face flat. She had her foot on my back and she was looking around making sure nobody else moved,” said Washington.

He believes what the officer didn’t know was that his 17-year-old brother took over recording from the side. Washington said his brother’s quick thinking might be the reason things are not worse than what they are.

“It’s people that I was locked up with that said, they have been through a little something. But it’s never been caught on camera. I was fortunate that it was caught on camera because I’d still be sitting in jail right now,” said Washington.

According to Washington’s attorney, his client and the friend who was with him Saturday are still facing charges in the case. Washington believes officer Elmore has a history of doing things like this.

WBRC has requested a copy of her personnel file from the Reform Police Department. At this time, we’re still waiting to hear back.

