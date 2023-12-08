City wrong to fire Stephanie Wingfield in Dothan’s feeding scandal: Ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama appeals court ruled Friday that a judge incorrectly upheld the termination of city employee Stephanie Wingfield because the personnel board that fired her based its decision solely on hearsay.

Wingfield supervised the city’s nutrition program, the target of a criminal investigation amid allegations of mismanagement.

The 23-year city employee coordinated a program that provided meals to primarily low-income children.

City officials claim she mismanaged the federally funded initiative and committed numerous infractions, including falsifying documents required for reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Several city officials testified at her termination hearing.

After the personnel board upheld her firing last year, Wingfield turned to Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford, who rejected her wrongful termination claims.

She then took her case higher and, in its ruling, the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals said the personnel board acted on only hearsay evidence, and Binford was wrong to uphold Wingfield’s termination.

Her firing came as the FBI launched a criminal investigation, but 18 months later, nobody has faced charges related to the multi-million dollar feeding program.

The city could appeal Friday’s ruling to the Alabama Supreme Court.

City Manager Kevin Cowper did not immediately issue a statement.

Another longtime employee sued the city in a related lawsuit because his name was electronically forged on nutrition documents for years after retirement.

Larry Patrick’s suit is pending before Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson.

