Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass impacts children while having fun with area kids

The Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass prides itself on helping children, and families while achieving academic success.(WTVY)
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Houston County, one organization benefits from the constant support of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

The Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass is a haven for children to construct their minds while having fun at the same time. “Once they get here, we provide them with a snack. We also get them ready for homework, academic success is a huge part of what we do. We provide homework help for our students and members,” Phillip Gilley the executive director said.

The first Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass opened back in 1961. Gilley said his journey is special with Dothan’s Boys and Girls Club.

Gilley attended this same one years ago. “Luckily I was four or five blocks from this building here, this is where I grew up. I joined the Boys and Girls Club I couldn’t wait. I saw so much fun they had and all the different things they could do. Growing up in the club I learned a lot of sports and a lot of great people,” Gilley said.

The Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass prides itself on helping children, and families while achieving academic success. To keep things affordable, they rely heavily on area organizations to help them out.

“The food bank is one of those. We could get some quality food and snacks at a very low price. That keeps our prices down, and it keeps it affordable for our grandparents, parents, and foster parents. It’s a great relationship,” Gilley said.

Gilley has been the executive director for 14 years, and can not wait to serve even more. “What an awesome feeling when the kids walk through the door and say man this place means so much to me. It has provided so much for me, direction., and positive influences. That means a lot and even the kids that get here now it’s great for them to get off the bus and see their smiling faces,” Gilley said.

The Wiregrass Boys and Girls Club hosts summer programs to help working parents with childcare.

