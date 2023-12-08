Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Jeff Rosenblum)
By Lydian Kennin and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 86-year-old woman was killed last week at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The woman has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the hub at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 30, regarding an accidental death.

Police said an employee was hurt while working and then was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

FedEx released a statement expressing their sympathies for Jackson’s family and said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Daily Memphian reported Jackson was a package handler at the “old hub,” where FedEx handles freight bound for large airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

On the night of her death, it’s reported that a tug driver pulling a load of mail didn’t honk to signal he was taking off just as Jackson hurried to grab a loose envelope she saw sticking out of the container.

Jackson was then found beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Rosenblum said that he and Jackson’s family are waiting on the official Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration report before proceeding with any legal action.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Bill Baxley (left) admires portrait of him unveiled in a December 6, 2023, ceremony.
Bill Baxley’s portrait unveiled in moving courthouse ceremony
A resolution introduced by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) honors Joshua Kaleb Watson...
U.S. Senate honors slain Enterprise High graduate for his bravery, service

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas...
‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain
FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1,...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen faces possible life sentence
Three men are in stable condition with major injuries after a pickup truck hit them. (Source:...
Truck plows into Christmas parade
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market