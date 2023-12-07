Wolves basketball team creating new identity

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan High boys basketball team is once again changing its identity. There are six seniors on the team part of a program that made it to the final four last season but without any gold the work continues.

Head coach Jeremy Bynum talked about the changes this team had to implement after losing current Troy men’s basketball player Thomas Dowd. He also talked about the way he has called on his players to step up in order to be more successful.

“I don’t think you fill that gap, I think you find another way. Thomas was a tremendous player for us.

As far as this team just trying to create our own identity, we’re going to try to play a bit faster than we did last year. I think our guard players are better, we’re going to try to shoot a little more threes”.

Right now the team is 6-1, they boys will face Cottonwood before heading to Oxford to face both Shades Valley and Gadsden City.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.