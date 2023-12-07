Wiregrass vet gives tips on how to spot new respiratory illness affecting dogs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dog owners beware, a respiratory illness is spreading across the United States, with cases already being spotted in Georgia and Florida.

The official name is Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, but is also known as “kennel cough.”

The symptoms veterinarian Dr. Kirk Holland said you should look out for are coughing, sneezing, runny eyes or nose, and a lack of energy.

If you notice these signs in your furry friend, Dr. Holland said to keep your dog away from other pets and get them to a vet.

“Chances are it’s probably a virus that that we did not know could cause a respiratory disease. We want people to have confidence that number 1 their pets are healthy, their pets are safe, and we are doing the best thing that we can for people to enjoy their pets,” Dr. Holland said.

Care Animal Center said they have not seen a case of this new virus yet locally, but they are seeing more coughing cases with dogs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.