Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Wiregrass vet gives tips on how to spot new respiratory illness affecting dogs

Cases of "kennel cough" have already popped up in Georgia and Florida.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dog owners beware, a respiratory illness is spreading across the United States, with cases already being spotted in Georgia and Florida.

The official name is Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, but is also known as “kennel cough.”

The symptoms veterinarian Dr. Kirk Holland said you should look out for are coughing, sneezing, runny eyes or nose, and a lack of energy.

If you notice these signs in your furry friend, Dr. Holland said to keep your dog away from other pets and get them to a vet.

“Chances are it’s probably a virus that that we did not know could cause a respiratory disease. We want people to have confidence that number 1 their pets are healthy, their pets are safe, and we are doing the best thing that we can for people to enjoy their pets,” Dr. Holland said.

Care Animal Center said they have not seen a case of this new virus yet locally, but they are seeing more coughing cases with dogs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva

Latest News

Cases of "kennel cough" have already popped up in Georgia and Florida.
How to determine new illness within dogs
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration has spent years developing the plan to eliminate menthol.
White House delays menthol cigarette ban, alarming anti-smoking advocates
Currency, a 4-year-old, is a member of the Friends of Jaclyn organization who supports...
Wallace-Dothan holds signing day for child battling cancer
SpectraCare raising awareness about the dangers of meth
SpectraCare raising awareness about the dangers of meth