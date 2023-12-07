Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Angel of Hope hosts 8th annual Candlelight Vigil

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, people gathered around the Angel of Hope statue to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

The Wiregrass Angel Of Hope helps parents or loved ones grieve and brings together individuals who are facing tragedy.

People brought flowers, read poems, and said words of encouragement during this event of remembrance.

“Once you lose a child, you feel that many do not get you except the ones who lost a child. It’s a stranger that brings you together to make you feel comfortable, and without saying anything, it’s that ‘Hey, I’m here and I love you,’” Hayley Northey, the president of Wiregrass Angel of Hope, said.

If you want to pay your respects or need a shoulder to lean on, you can visit the statue at Westgate Memorial Park or reach out to the Wiregrass Angel of Hope.

