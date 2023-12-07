Warmer & Wetter Weather Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is on the way as we head into the weekend, along with increased moisture levels. Clouds will thicken Friday, with scattered showers Saturday. The main impacts arrive Sunday morning as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through, carrying at least a low-end threat of severe weather. We’ll turn colder again next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a PM stray shower or sprinkle. High near 64°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 54°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 54° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially morning/midday. Low: 62° High: 65° 80%

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

