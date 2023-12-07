Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Both sides have rest their cases, and the case of Michael Shane Paul has been turned over to...
Paul found guilty of murder in the death of Brett Grantham
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck

Latest News

Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
After jury deliberations concluded on Thursday, former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford...
Guilty: Paramedic faces life after verdicts on sex charges