Turning Gradually Warmer

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Clear skies, calmer winds, and drier air quickly cooled temperatures into the lower and middle 30s early this morning around the Wiregrass. Continuing sunny to mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound back into the upper 50s and lower 60s later this afternoon. We’ll continue to turn warmer as clouds increase again through Saturday, then our next round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning will start turning us cooler again into early next week.

TODAY – Increasing high clouds. High near 61°. Winds light NE, turning S late.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low near 42°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong early, then partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 65° 80% AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 59°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 41° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

