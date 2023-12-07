Turning Gradually Warmer

SYNOPSIS – Clear skies, calmer winds, and drier air quickly cooled temperatures into the lower and middle 30s early this morning around the Wiregrass. Continuing sunny to mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rebound back into the upper 50s and lower 60s later this afternoon. We’ll continue to turn warmer as clouds increase again through Saturday, then our next round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday morning will start turning us cooler again into early next week.

TODAY – Increasing high clouds. High near 61°. Winds light NE, turning S late.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low near 42°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Low: 55° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Morning showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong early, then partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 65° 80% AM

MON: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 54°

TUE: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 59°

WED: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 41° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.