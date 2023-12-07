Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco

Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.(Taco Bell)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite menu item for a limited time.

The Double Decker Taco is back on menus nationwide.

Taco Bell customers can purchase the taco for $2.99.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said.

The Double Decker Taco is described as a “perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures.” It has a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell with seasoned beef, fresh crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese inside.

The fast-food chain said the fan-favorite menu item almost returned in 2022 but it lost to the Enchirito during a fan vote.

However, the continued popularity of the “retired” taco could not be ignored.

Taco Bell representatives said fans “poured out their enthusiasm” and shared their nostalgic connection to the iconic menu item.

“We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer,” Montgomery said.

To celebrate the Double Decker Taco’s return, Uber One members have access to a BOGO deal until Dec. 10. DoorDash customers can also receive $5 off orders of $25 or more when purchasing the taco by Dec. 12.

Taco Bell didn’t specify how long the Double Decker Taco will be on the menu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that...
Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide
Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living...
Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday
Both decisions will be considered at the next council meeting on December 19.
Enterprise City Council considers garbage & sewer rate increase
Cases of "kennel cough" have already popped up in Georgia and Florida.
Wiregrass vet gives tips on how to spot new respiratory illness affecting dogs
The iconic Christmas tune hit the top spot on the Billboard charts 65 years after its initial...
What's Trending?: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" hits No. 1 & Love for Emmanuel Henderson