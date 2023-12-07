Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County teen facing charges for the murder of his older brother will now be tried as an adult for the criminal case.

Following an afternoon hearing on Thursday in Pike County Juvenile Court, Judge Steven Curtis issued the order to transfer the case to adult court.

The now-identified suspect William Speros, who was 14 at the time of the crime but recently turned 15-years-old, was taken into custody on October 3, the same day the body of his 17-year-old brother Jeremy Speros was discovered on the family’s property by the boys’ father.

Jeremy had been missing at least since Monday, October 2, with William reportedly confessing to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas that he had shot his brother that evening in the family’s home and drug his body to the back of the property.

William also reportedly confided to a friend at school about killing his brother and asking that friend to help him murder the rest of his family, with a “hit list” also being discovered in the teen’s backpack.

READ MORE: Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list

The District Attorney’s Office commented on the case move, saying they felt it was necessary due to “the nature of the crime and surrounding circumstances,” including previous information released to the public by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Speros will continue to be held without bond, with a bond hearing expected to be held in Pike County District Court in the upcoming week.

No other comments or information are expected to be released at this time with the criminal case still pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.