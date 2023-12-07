Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult

Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County Sheriff's Office(WTVY)
By Ty Storey and WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County teen facing charges for the murder of his older brother will now be tried as an adult for the criminal case.

Following an afternoon hearing on Thursday in Pike County Juvenile Court, Judge Steven Curtis issued the order to transfer the case to adult court.

The now-identified suspect William Speros, who was 14 at the time of the crime but recently turned 15-years-old, was taken into custody on October 3, the same day the body of his 17-year-old brother Jeremy Speros was discovered on the family’s property by the boys’ father.

Jeremy had been missing at least since Monday, October 2, with William reportedly confessing to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas that he had shot his brother that evening in the family’s home and drug his body to the back of the property.

William also reportedly confided to a friend at school about killing his brother and asking that friend to help him murder the rest of his family, with a “hit list” also being discovered in the teen’s backpack.

READ MORE: Pike Co. Sheriff: Teen confesses to killing brother, found with family hit list

The District Attorney’s Office commented on the case move, saying they felt it was necessary due to “the nature of the crime and surrounding circumstances,” including previous information released to the public by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Speros will continue to be held without bond, with a bond hearing expected to be held in Pike County District Court in the upcoming week.

No other comments or information are expected to be released at this time with the criminal case still pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Both sides have rest their cases, and the case of Michael Shane Paul has been turned over to...
Paul found guilty of murder in the death of Brett Grantham
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck

Latest News

After jury deliberations concluded on Thursday, former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford...
Guilty: Paramedic faces life after verdicts on sex charges
News4's Beyla Walker takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Music South's Gala Concert on December 12 will feature the Atlanta Pops with soloist Cloe...
Talking Music South Gala concert
News4 spoke with a local student who started a food pantry to give back to her classmates in...
Talking Royale Special Heart Foundation, Inc. food drive