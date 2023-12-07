Nonprofit helping kids with an incarcerated parent this Christmas

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A nonprofit organization in Holmes County, Eye of Hope Recovery Advocates, is putting a spin on the typical Angel Tree.

While the Angel Tree program helps families facing financial burden celebrate the holidays, Eye of Hope is helping kids who have a parent incarcerated this Christmas.

The program is called Chase’s Angels. It was named after Chase Burgess, who died in a 2020 car accident while struggling with alcoholism.

“It was his favorite time of the year and we are, like I said before, trying to turn pain into purpose by doing something in his memory and maybe help these kids,” said Lori Yates, Chase’s mother and Eye of Hope member.

Both Lori and Chase’s father were incarcerated during Christmas of 2016, only furthering Chase’s battle with alcohol.

Lori knew the heartache it caused for her son and wanted to make sure no other kids had to feel the same pain.

While the Yates family has strong ties to the concept, other members with Eye of Hope have personal connections as well.

“My children have a parent who will be incarcerated on Christmas,” said Savannah Ganey, a member of Eye of Hope. “I know if it was my child, they would love to get something from their parent that isn’t there right now.”

The children on the tree are kids who have a parent who’s a trustee at Holmes or Washington County Jails.

This is the second year of the program, the first year including Washington County, raising the child total from 11 to 16.

Lori Yates says they are looking to expand with more jails next year as well.

Ultimately, they hope to fill the void and heal broken families while healing from the loss of Chase.

“It’s not the time that heals, it’s what you do with the time that heals, and this is one of those times that is a part of our healing,” said Lori Yates. “It is part of my families’ healing, and at the same time, remembering him and giving back to kids that might not have a good Christmas.”

There are many ways to get involved with the Chase’s Angels program. An angel can be picked off the tree at the Westville store across from the community center.

If you can not make it to Westville, there are other ways to contribute. The organization takes monetary donations to put towards gifts or you can message the organization on Facebook and they will send you the information for an angel and how to send in the gifts.

