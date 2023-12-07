Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of December 8, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Both sides have rest their cases, and the case of Michael Shane Paul has been turned over to...
Paul found guilty of murder in the death of Brett Grantham
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck

Latest News

Music South's Gala Concert on December 12 will feature the Atlanta Pops with soloist Cloe...
Talking Music South Gala concert
News4 spoke with a local student who started a food pantry to give back to her classmates in...
Talking Royale Special Heart Foundation, Inc. food drive
Wiregrass Community Band Christmas Concert
Wiregrass Community Band Christmas Concert
City of Dothan Paws and Claus
City of Dothan Paws and Claus