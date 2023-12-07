News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of December 8, 2023
- Holiday events in the Wiregrass
- Miracle on Foster 11th year
- Santa for Seniors- last day to participate is December 8
- 3rd Annual Paws & Claus
- 9th Annual Ozark City Schools Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar
- Grand Ridge Christmas Parade and Festival
- “Jingle All the Way” with the Tri-State Community Orchestra
- New Brockton Christmas Parade
- Christmas at the Chapel
