Hallford found guilty of rape charges

He also told jurors that he lost his job because of drinking problems and the alleged victim consumed up to 25 beers in a single day.
A paramedic charged with sex crimes told jurors that the woman who claimed he raped her became angry because he broke off their intimate relationship.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After jury deliberations concluded on Thursday, former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford has been found guilty of rape and sodomy charges.

Additional information to follow

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A paramedic charged with sex crimes told jurors that the woman who claimed he raped her became angry because he broke off their intimate relationship.

“If you leave me, I’ll tell them you raped me,” Steven Todd Hallford testified on Wednesday she angrily told him.

He claims he wanted to end their intimacy in hopes of reconciliation with his former wife, whom, according to court records, he had divorced ten years earlier.

However, under cross-examination, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Tillery Pope wondered why he didn’t tell police of those plans when they questioned him.

Officers charged Hallford in 2019 with raping and sodomizing the woman who reported the alleged incidents about 18 months after she claimed the first attack occurred.

During that time, Hallford worked as a paramedic and routinely responded to calls at her home, including when she fell from her wheelchair. Living in the same Dothan neighborhood, he would stop other medics from responding when he was off-duty and then go to the woman’s house to deal with her issue.

Hallford claims he helped others who lived nearby as well.

He said both he and the alleged victim, in her 50s and who had suffered a severe stroke, had drinking problems.

He lost his job of nearly 25 years at the Dothan Fire Department because of alcoholism and testified she would sometimes consume up to 25 beers in a single day.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Bart Boothe insisted there was insufficient evidence for jurors to return a guilty verdict.

Deliberations begin Thursday.

