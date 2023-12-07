Wiregrass Gives Back
Good Samaritan killed helping at scene of crash involving stolen car, sheriff’s office says

By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV/Gray News) - A series of crashes Wednesday morning on an interstate in northeast Nebraska resulted in the death of one person.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the initial accident at about 5 a.m. on Interstate 129.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was in the eastbound lanes and involved a 2008 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen from South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says the Camry was going eastbound on I-129 when it struck the center median barricade.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office says two good Samaritans stopped to help the driver of the Camry.

While they were assisting, a second vehicle traveling eastbound struck the crashed Camry and the two good Samaritans, according to the sheriff’s office. The second vehicle went on to strike a third car that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

One of the good Samaritans, identified as a 66-year-old South Sioux City resident, was killed as a result and the other was injured.

The surviving good Samaritan and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the stolen Camry fled the scene and authorities are still looking for that person at this time. The sheriff’s office could not provide a physical description of the driver, only identifying him as a male.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a separate collision in the westbound lanes of I-129 shortly after the eastbound crash, but there were no serious injuries.

Both crashes happened on I-129 between the Dakota Avenue exit and the Missouri River, causing eastbound and westbound lanes to close temporarily.

Anyone with information about the driver of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

