Enterprise City Council considers garbage & sewer rate increase

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People using Enterprise garbage and sewage may pay more for services next year.

The city council is considering increasing rates for both by $2.05, which is expected to be implemented in April if approved.

The proposals also include a $2 a month increase that would start in January 2025.

Sewer usage for over 2,000 gallons a month would also be subject to a 15% price increase.

Council members tell us both decisions will be considered at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for December 19 at 6 p.m.

