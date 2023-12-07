Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise City Council considers garbage & sewer rate increase

Both decisions will be considered at the next council meeting on December 19.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People using Enterprise garbage and sewage may pay more for services next year.

The city council is considering increasing rates for both by $2.05, which is expected to be implemented in April if approved.

The proposals also include a $2 a month increase that would start in January 2025.

Sewer usage for over 2,000 gallons a month would also be subject to a 15% price increase.

Council members tell us both decisions will be considered at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for December 19 at 6 p.m.

