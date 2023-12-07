Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
On the dotted line: Ally Whitehead

The Boll Weevils secured another Wiregrass native, as the G.W. Long star signed on the dotted line to play for Enterprise State.
By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boll Weevils have secured another Wiregrass native to play on their softball team. Ally Whitehead signed on the dotted line to play for Enterprise State Community College after a lengthy career in Skipperville as a three sport athlete.

In 42 games, Whitehead batted .408, and hit 14 homers which is the second most in the Wiregrass. She also had 59 RBI, 21 runs and went a perfect 12-of-12 in stolen bases.

She says Enterprise State is the best fit for her and she hopes she sets a good example for the people coming up.

