Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Bill Baxley’s portrait unveiled in moving courthouse ceremony

50 years ago, he was district attorney before becoming a state leader, serving in the military, and founding a prestigious law firm.
Wednesday afternoon, friends and colleagues of the former Alabama Lieutenant Governor gathered to witness the unveiling at the Houston County Courthouse.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portraits of retired judges, district attorneys, and others hang at the Houston County Courthouse.

Ron Story---Julia Trant---Ed Jackson---Tom Sorrells--- Doug Valeska, and others are honored for their dedicated public service.

One still needed to be added--until Wednesday.

“This (recognition) that means the most to me, by far,” Bill Baxley said after the unveiling of his portrait.

He served Alabama’s 20th Judicial Circuit as its district attorney 50 years ago, then the youngest person in the nation to hold that position.

He later spent two terms as the state’s attorney general, one term as lieutenant governor, and nearly 40 years in the Alabama Army National Guard.

But it is his time growing up in Dothan that Baxley remembers most fondly.

Family roots run deep in legal circles.

His father was Judge Keener Baxley, and his brother was Wade Baxley, who died in 2015.

Addressing a near-capacity crowd of friends and colleagues, Bill Baxley recalled one trial where he opposed Wade as his father presided.

“I think Wade won,” Bill Baxley chuckled.

It would be one of only a handful of times that he would come out on the short end of the stick, though he lost two bids to become Alabama governor.

In 1978, as state attorney general, Baxley successfully prosecuted Robert Chambliss for Birmingham’s 16th Street bombing 15 years earlier.

Baxley founded one of Alabama’s most prestigious law firms after leaving public office and, at 82, hasn’t slowed down.

“He’s sharp as a tack,” said his nephew, Dothan attorney Hamp Baxley.

Judges in the 20th Circuit hosted the unveiling of the portrait painted by Barbara Davis, sister of Presiding Judge Butch Binford.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck
Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Michael "Shane" Paul (pictured) was arrested in April 2021, eight months after Grantham had...
“I did it out of fear”: Trial for 2020 Geneva murder begins
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Prosecutor, defense attorney spar in “she said, he said” paramedic sex case
Paul is facing a murder charge for a man who went missing back in 2020.
Murder trial set to begin Tuesday in Geneva

Latest News

Both decisions will be considered at the next council meeting on December 19.
Enterprise City Council considers garbage & sewer rate increase
Cases of "kennel cough" have already popped up in Georgia and Florida.
Wiregrass vet gives tips on how to spot new respiratory illness affecting dogs
The iconic Christmas tune hit the top spot on the Billboard charts 65 years after its initial...
What's Trending?: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" hits No. 1 & Love for Emmanuel Henderson
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police