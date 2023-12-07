Bill Baxley’s portrait unveiled in moving courthouse ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portraits of retired judges, district attorneys, and others hang at the Houston County Courthouse.

Ron Story---Julia Trant---Ed Jackson---Tom Sorrells--- Doug Valeska, and others are honored for their dedicated public service.

One still needed to be added--until Wednesday.

“This (recognition) that means the most to me, by far,” Bill Baxley said after the unveiling of his portrait.

He served Alabama’s 20th Judicial Circuit as its district attorney 50 years ago, then the youngest person in the nation to hold that position.

He later spent two terms as the state’s attorney general, one term as lieutenant governor, and nearly 40 years in the Alabama Army National Guard.

But it is his time growing up in Dothan that Baxley remembers most fondly.

Family roots run deep in legal circles.

His father was Judge Keener Baxley, and his brother was Wade Baxley, who died in 2015.

Addressing a near-capacity crowd of friends and colleagues, Bill Baxley recalled one trial where he opposed Wade as his father presided.

“I think Wade won,” Bill Baxley chuckled.

It would be one of only a handful of times that he would come out on the short end of the stick, though he lost two bids to become Alabama governor.

In 1978, as state attorney general, Baxley successfully prosecuted Robert Chambliss for Birmingham’s 16th Street bombing 15 years earlier.

Baxley founded one of Alabama’s most prestigious law firms after leaving public office and, at 82, hasn’t slowed down.

“He’s sharp as a tack,” said his nephew, Dothan attorney Hamp Baxley.

Judges in the 20th Circuit hosted the unveiling of the portrait painted by Barbara Davis, sister of Presiding Judge Butch Binford.

