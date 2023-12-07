Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama leaders react to Republican presidential debate

GOP Debate at University of Alabama
GOP Debate at University of Alabama(DC Bureau)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - State leaders are reacting to Wednesday night’s showdown between four Republican presidential candidates during the primary debate. The debate took place at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

On stage were Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie. Name-calling, zingers and insults were all mixed into the debate.

Naming a winner for the night was impossible for Alabama’s former Democrat U.S. senator, Doug Jones.

“Anybody that thinks that that was a debate has never been to a real debate. That was just a free-for-all,” said Jones.

Jones said he tried to put himself in the shoes of a Republican and failed to find value in the candidates’ debate.

“I just want everybody to listen and understand. Put away the tribalism. Don’t vote for just a team. Vote for somebody who is really going to help your personal circumstances,” said Jones.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl shared similar thoughts. He said he would have liked to see the candidates talk less about each other and more about the policies that they stood for and how those would affect average, everyday Alabamians.

“The biggest issues now that people are concerned about are more directly involved with the education system, a kind of a socialist agenda being pushed on our society,” said Wahl.

Wahl said DeSantis won the night, but the real winner wasn’t even in attendance.

“I think if we’re honest with ourselves, Donald Trump won this debate. You kind of saw the infighting. He’s sailing free at the top, and I don’t see anything that changes that trend with this debate,” said Wahl.

CNN will host two Republican presidential primary debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire. These states hold the first contests in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geneva County alum Emmanuel Henderson is an SEC champion after a tough season personally.
Saban talks progression of Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson
Both sides have rest their cases, and the case of Michael Shane Paul has been turned over to...
Paul found guilty of murder in the death of Brett Grantham
Jakellus Lane, 18, of Opp is wanted for attempted murder
Teen suspected in Opp shooting turns himself in
Steven Todd Hallford (r), accompanied by attorney Bart Booth, leaves a Houston County...
Hallford found guilty of rape charges
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
3-year-old dies after Dothan wreck

Latest News

Pike County Sheriff's Office
Pike County teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
After jury deliberations concluded on Thursday, former Dothan fire medic Steven Todd Hallford...
Guilty: Paramedic faces life after verdicts on sex charges
News4's Beyla Walker takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Music South's Gala Concert on December 12 will feature the Atlanta Pops with soloist Cloe...
Talking Music South Gala concert